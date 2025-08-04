Chargers Sign DL Nesta Jade Silvera

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed DL Nesta Jade Silvera to a contract.

In correspondence, the Chargers have waived DL Josh Fuga with an injury designation.

Silvera, 25, was a seventh-round pick of the Raiders in the 2023 draft out of Arizona State. He signed a four-year, $3.9 million deal through 2026 and re-signed a futures deal for the 2024 season after he was released.

The Raiders waived him in October 2024, and he spent the rest of the season with the 49ers before signing a futures deal with Green Bay. The Packers released him in July this offseason.

In 2024, Silvera appeared in seven games for the Raiders and recorded eight total tackles.