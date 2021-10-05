Chargers Sign LB Josh Watson To Practice Squad

The Chargers have signed LB Josh Watson to their practice squad, according to Watson’s agent.

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

WR Michael Bandy RB Darius Bradwell LB Cole Christiansen DB Ben Deluca LB Emeke Egbule NT Breiden Fehoko G Nathan Gilliam G Ryan Hunter TE Hunter Kampmoyer WR Jason Moore WR Joe Reed (Injured) CB Brandon Facyson WR Austin Proehl CB Kiondre Thomas WR Maurice Ffrench LB Josh Watson

Watson, 25, originally signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2019. After missing the cut in the 2019 preseason, Watson signed on to Denver’s practice squad for the season, and was elevated to the active roster in November.

Last season, Denver once again waived Watson prior to the start of the season, but re-signed him to the practice squad. Watson spent the season bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and active roster. The Broncos waived Watson during training camp this year.

In 2020, Watson played in nine games for Denver, recording five tackles.