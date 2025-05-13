Chargers Sign LB Kana’i Mauga

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed LB Kana’i Mauga.

In correspondence, the Chargers waived LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste.

Mauga, 25, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of USC in September 2022. He was let go and caught on with the Raiders in December that year.

Mauga was eventually signed to the Raiders’ 53-man roster in September 2023 but was waived this offseason.

In 2024, Mauga appeared in 12 games for the Raiders and recorded three total tackles.