Chargers Sign RB Jaret Patterson To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Friday that they’ve officially signed RB Jaret Patterson to their practice squad and released RB Isaiah Spiller.

Patterson, 24, was a three-year starter at Buffalo, and the MAC Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Mac in 2020. He signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of his deal when he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad, spending most of the season on the unit. Washington cut him coming out of the preseason again this season and he caught on with the Chargers practice squad until he was let go and signed with the Commanders’ practice squad last year.

The Chargers brought Patterson back on a futures contract, but released him coming out of the preseason.

For his career, Patterson has appeared in 20 games for the Commanders and rushed 85 times for 344 yards (4.0 YPC) and two touchdowns to go along with 10 receptions on 12 targets for 73 yards.