Chargers Sign Six Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Chargers have officially signed six draft picks to contracts on Friday.

The full list includes:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 21 Quentin Johnston WR Signed 2 54 Tuli Tuipulotu OLB 3 85 Daiyan Henley ILB Signed 4 125 Derius Davis WR Signed 5 156 Jordan McFadden G Signed 6 200 Scott Matlock DL Signed 7 239 Max Duggan QB Signed

Johnston, 21, was a three-year starter at TCU. He was named honorable mention All-Big 12 as a freshman and was named first-team all-conference each of the next two seasons.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Alshon Jeffery.

The No. 21 overall pick is signing a four-year, $14.188 million contract that includes a $7.319 million signing bonus, according to Wilson.

Over the course of his three-year career at TCU, Johnston has totaled 2,190 yards on 115 catches (18.8 YPC) to go along with 14 career receiving touchdowns. He’s also added an additional two touchdowns on the ground to go along with eight yards rushing.

Henley, 23, transferred to Washington State from Nevada and was named First-team All-Pac-12 in 2022.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,420,421 rookie contract that includes a $942,124 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $985,531 in 2023.

During his six seasons of college football, Henley appeared in 50 total games and recorded 256 tackles, four sacks, five interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, three forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries.