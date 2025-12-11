Chargers Sign TE Tanner McLachlan

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed TE Tanner McLachlan to the practice squad.
In correspondence, the Chargers have released C Josh Kaltenberger from the practice squad.
McLachlan, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Arizona. He signed a four-year, $4,203,056 rookie deal but was waived with an injury designation coming out of camp this year.
In 2024, McLachlan appeared in two games for the Bengals.
