Chargers Sign Third-Round S JT Woods, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers officially third-round S JT Woods to his rookie contract on Monday.

The Chargers have officially wrapped up their 2022 class:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Zion Johnson OG Signed 3 JT Woods S Signed 4 Isaiah Spiller RB Signed 5 Otito Ogbonnia DT Signed 6 Jamaree Salyer OG Signed 6 Ja’Sir Taylor CB Signed 7 Deane Leonard CB Signed 7 Zander Horvath FB Signed

Woods, 21, was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2020 and 2021 for Baylor and led the team in interceptions both seasons.

During his four-year career with Baylor, Woods started in 28 of 50 games, recording 157 tackles, one sack, 14 pass deflections, and nine interceptions.