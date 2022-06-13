Chargers Sign Third-Round S JT Woods, Wrap Up Draft Class

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Los Angeles Chargers officially third-round S JT Woods to his rookie contract on Monday. 

The Chargers have officially wrapped up their 2022 class: 

Rd Player Pos. Note
1 Zion Johnson OG Signed
3 JT Woods S Signed
4 Isaiah Spiller RB Signed
5 Otito Ogbonnia DT Signed
6 Jamaree Salyer OG Signed
6 Ja’Sir Taylor CB Signed
7 Deane Leonard CB Signed
7 Zander Horvath FB Signed

 

Woods, 21, was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2020 and 2021 for Baylor and led the team in interceptions both seasons.

During his four-year career with Baylor, Woods started in 28 of 50 games, recording 157 tackles, one sack, 14 pass deflections, and nine interceptions.

