Chargers Sign Third-Round S JT Woods, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers officially third-round S JT Woods to his rookie contract on Monday.
The Chargers have officially wrapped up their 2022 class:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Zion Johnson
|OG
|Signed
|3
|JT Woods
|S
|Signed
|4
|Isaiah Spiller
|RB
|Signed
|5
|Otito Ogbonnia
|DT
|Signed
|6
|Jamaree Salyer
|OG
|Signed
|6
|Ja’Sir Taylor
|CB
|Signed
|7
|Deane Leonard
|CB
|Signed
|7
|Zander Horvath
|FB
|Signed
Woods, 21, was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2020 and 2021 for Baylor and led the team in interceptions both seasons.
During his four-year career with Baylor, Woods started in 28 of 50 games, recording 157 tackles, one sack, 14 pass deflections, and nine interceptions.
