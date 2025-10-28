Chargers Sign Two To Practice Squad Including S Marcus Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed DL Kyle Peko and S Marcus Williams to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Chargers have released WR Luke Grimm and RB Nyheim Hines from the practice squad.

Williams, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with New Orleans before the Saints used the franchise tag on him.

Williams made $10.612 million fully guaranteed for the 2021 season and was once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens. Baltimore released him this past offseason in March.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 11 games for the Ravens and recorded 33 tackles, two passes defended, and a fumble recovery.