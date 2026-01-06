Chargers Sign WR Luke Grimm

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed WR Luke Grimm to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Chargers have released TE Tanner McLachlan from the practice squad.

Grimm, 24, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was among the final roster cuts and spent the rest of the season on and off the pracatice squad.

In his collegiate career, Grimm appeared in 52 games over five seasons with Kansas and caught 177 passes for 2,472 yards and 23 touchdowns.