Chargers Signing C Tyler Biadasz To Three-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers have agreed to terms with C Tyler Biadasz on a three-year, 30 million contract.

Biadasz visited with the Bears a few days ago, but it looks like the Chargers stepped up to get a deal done before free agency.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him won’t impact the Chargers’ compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Despite being released by the Commanders, Biadasz was able to secure a pay raise on the open market from the over $8 million he was set to earn for the 2026 season.

Biadasz, 28, was selected by the Cowboys with their fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. He finished out a four-year, $3,129,400 rookie contract that included a $494,400 signing bonus.

He signed a three-year deal worth up to $30 million with the Commanders in March 2024 but was released after the 2025 season.

In 2025, Biadasz appeared in 16 games for the Commanders and started each time at center.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2026 NFL Free Agents.