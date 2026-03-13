Chargers Signing DT Dalvin Tomlinson

SportsTrust Advisors announced their client, DT Dalvin Tomlinson, has agreed to terms on a contract with the Chargers on Friday.

According to Ian Rapoport, Tomlinson is receiving a one-year, $7.5 million deal that includes $6 million guaranteed.

Tomlinson, 32, was selected in the second round out of Alabama by the Giants in 2017. He played out the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4,572,102, which included a signing bonus of $1,465,164.

The Vikings signed Tomlinson to a two-year contract worth $22 million that included $20 million in total guarantees. From there, he joined the Browns in 2023 on a four-year, $57 million contract that included $27.5 million guaranteed. Cleveland released him last year, and he caught on with the Cardinals to a two-year deal.

Arizona cut him loose last week.

In 2025, Tomlinson appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 26 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one pass defense.

We had him in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents list.