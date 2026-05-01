Cowboys Sign Six Draft Picks, Including DB Caleb Downs

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys have signed six of their seven draft picks on Friday, including first-round DB Caleb Downs.

This leaves first-round DE Malachi Lawrence as their only remaining unsigned pick, but Archer reports that the expectation is his deal gets done when other players in his selection range finalize their contracts.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 11 Caleb Downs S Signed 1 23 Malachi Lawrence DE 3 92 Jaishawn Barham OLB Signed 4 112 Drew Shelton T Signed 4 114 Devin Moore CB Signed 4 137 LT Overton DT Signed 7 218 Anthony Smith WR Signed

Downs, 21, transferred to Ohio State in 2024 after one year in Alabama. He won this year’s Jim Thorpe Award for being the best defensive back in college football, along with earning the Lott Trophy for being the best defensive player of the year.

He earned Unanimous All-American honors in 2024 and 2025, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2025, Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year in 2024 and 2025, First-team All-Big Ten in 2024 and 2025, second-team All-American in 2023, and first-team All-SEC in 2023, and SEC Freshman of the Year in 2023.

Downs is projected to receive a four-year, $29,375,426 rookie contract that includes a $17,823,944 signing bonus and carries a cap figure of $5,340,986 in 2025.

During his three-year college career, Downs appeared in 30 games for Ohio State and 14 games for Alabama, recording 257 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, six interceptions, 12 pass defenses, one fumble recovery and three forced fumbles.