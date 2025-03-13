Chargers Signing DT Da’Shawn Hand

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Chargers are signing former Dolphins DT Da’Shawn Hand to a one-year contract worth up to $3.35 million.

Hand, 29, was selected in the fourth round by the Lions out of Alabama in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,141,964 contract that included a $681,964 signing bonus when the Lions released him from injured reserve.

He caught on with Indianapolis’ practice squad but was cut loose after a week. The Titans signed him and he appeared in one game for the team before suffering a season-ending injury. The Dolphins signed him to a contract in 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He signed to the practice squad and eventually the active roster before re-signing on a one-year deal for 2024.

In 2024, Hand appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 31 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two pass defenses.