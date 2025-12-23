Chargers Signing RB Jaret Patterson To Active Roster

ESPN’s Kris Rhim reports the Chargers are signing RB Jaret Patterson from the practice squad to the active roster.

Rhim adds the Chargers are also signing RB Royce Freeman to the practice squad.

It’s worth noting RB Kimani Vidal is dealing with a neck injury.

Patterson, 26, was a three-year starter at Buffalo, and the MAC Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-MAC in 2020. He signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of his deal when he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad, spending most of the season on the unit. Washington cut him coming out of the preseason again this season, and he caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad until he was let go and signed with the Commanders’ practice squad last year.

The Chargers brought Patterson back on a futures contract, but released him coming out of the preseason. He then made their way back onto their practice squad for the past two seasons and has bounced on and off the practice squad this season.

In 2025, Patterson has appeared in four games and carried the ball 32 times for 129 yards and a touchdown.