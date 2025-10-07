Chargers Signing RB Nyheim Hines To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers are re-signing veteran RB Nyheim Hines to their practice squad on Tuesday, according to Kris Rhim.

Hines was among the players who tried out for the Chargers earlier in the day.

Hines, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before agreeing to a three-year, $18.6 million extension with the Colts in 2021.

However, Indianapolis traded him to the Bills at the deadline in 2022. He earned base salaries of $4.45 million and $5.1 million in the final two years of the deal.

Hines then signed a one-year deal with the Browns worth up to $3.5 million. The Chargers signed him to a contract this summer before releasing him coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Hines appeared in seven games for the Colts and nine games for the Bills. He rushed for 33 yards on 24 carries (1.4 YPC) to go along with 30 receptions on 37 targets for 241 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.