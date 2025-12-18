Chargers Signing TE Tanner McLachlan

ESPN’s Kris Rhim reports the Chargers are signing TE Tanner McLachlan to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Chargers are releasing C Josh Kaltenberger from the practice squad.

McLachlan, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Arizona. He signed a four-year, $4,203,056 rookie deal but was waived with an injury designation coming out of camp this year.

The Chargers signed McLachlan to the practice squad in early December but released him a few days later.

In 2024, McLachlan appeared in two games for the Bengals.