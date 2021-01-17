Chargers & Texans Interviewing Rams DC Brandon Staley Today

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are interviewing Rams DC Brandon Staley in person today.

It’ll be the second time the Chargers have interviewed Staley for their head coaching vacancy. The Texans are also speaking with Staley today, per Pelissero.

He’ll then fly out to meet with the Eagles on Monday. Now that the Rams have been eliminated from the playoffs, Staley is freed up to explore the various teams interested in his services.

Staley, 38 began his coaching career at Northern Illinois in 2006 and worked for a number of schools including St. Thomas, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, Tennessee, James Madison and John Carroll before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2017.

Staley followed Vic Fangio to Denver after he was hired as their head coach. Stanley coached outside linebackers for three years before the Rams hired him as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

In 2020, the Rams’ defense ranked No. 1 fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 3 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 1 in fewest passing yards allowed.