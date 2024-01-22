Chargers To Have Second Interview With Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

According to Adam Schefter, the Chargers are expected to have a second interview with Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh this week.

This is the first reported second interview for the Chargers as they look for a new head coach.

It’s fair to say based on reports, Harbaugh is the favorite for Los Angeles’ coaching vacancy, but we’ll see how it all plays out. They have an extensive list of candidates they’ve talked to so far, including:

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh (Interview) 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interview) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Interview) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interview) Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Interview) Chargers OC Kellen Moore (Interview) Chargers interim HC Giff Smith (Interview) Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Interview) Former Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Interview) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interview) Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Interview)

Harbaugh, 60, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 85-25 (77.7 percent). That includes a 2-6 record in bowl games and three trips to the College Football Playoff.

We’ll have more on the Chargers coaching search as the news is available.