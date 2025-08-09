Chargers Tried Out Four Offensive Tackles

The Los Angeles Chargers hosted four free agent offensive tackles on Saturday following the season-ending injury to LT Rashawn Slater.

The full list includes:

T Cameron Fleming

T Christopher Hubbard

T Julian Pearl

T David Sharpe

The Chargers opted to sign Sharpe to a contract on Saturday.

Fleming, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. Fleming was waived at the start of the 2015 season and later signed to the Patriots’ practice squad before being called up a month later.

The Patriots brought Fleming back on a one-year, $1.797 million deal for the 2017 season. Following that, the Cowboys signed him for the 2018 season on a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

He then returned to Dallas on a two-year, $8.5 million agreement. The Cowboys elected not to pick up his contract option for the 2020 season, however.

From there, Fleming had a one-year stint with the Giants and a four-year stint with the Broncos, all on one-year deals.

In 2024, Fleming appeared in one game for the Broncos.

Hubbard, 34, signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of UAB back in 2013. He spent his first year on the practice squad before returning to the team on two consecutive one-year contracts.

He signed a five-year, $36.5 million contract with the Browns in March of 2018. In 2020, he and the team reworked that deal to make him a free agent in 2022.

After returning to the Browns on a one-year deal for the 2022 season, Hubbard signed a one-year contract with the Titans in 2023 before joining the 49ers in 2024.

In 2024, Hubbard played in eight games with three starts for the 49ers.