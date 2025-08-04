Chargers Worked Out Five Defensive Linemen

The Los Angeles Chargers hosted five defensive linemen for a workout on Monday, per the transaction wire.
The full list of players includes:
- DT Neil Farrell
- DT Tyler Manoa
- DT Leonard Payne
- DT Justin Rogers
- DT Nesta Jade Silvera
The Chargers opted to sign Silvera following a successful workout.
Silvera, 25, was a seventh-round pick of the Raiders in the 2023 draft out of Arizona State. He signed a four-year, $3.9 million deal through 2026 and re-signed a futures deal for the 2024 season after he was released.
The Raiders waived him in October 2024, and he spent the rest of the season with the 49ers before signing a futures deal with Green Bay. The Packers released him in July this offseason.
In 2024, Silvera appeared in seven games for the Raiders and recorded eight total tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!