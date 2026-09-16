Chargers Worked Out WR Justin Watson

The Los Angeles Chargers hosted WR Justin Watson for a workout this week.

Los Angeles also worked out WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling and signed him to the practice squad.

Watson, 30, was a fifth-round pick out of Penn by the Buccaneers back in 2018 and initially made the team’s 53-man roster.

He underwent knee surgery in 2021 and was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list before being reactivated in December. He returned to Kansas City on a futures contract in 2022.

Watson later signed a two-year contract with Kansas City. After playing out that deal, the Texans signed him to a one-year contract this offseason. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Watson appeared in three games for the Texans and caught three of four targets for 30 yards and no touchdowns.