Chiefs Activate DB Armani Watts From PUP List, Waive WR Chris Finke

The Kansas City Chiefs officially waived WR Chris Finke from injured reserve with a settlement on Monday and activated DB Armani Watts from the PUP list.

Watts, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2018. He’s agreed to a four-year, $3.1 million rookie deal with Kansas City.

Watts has spent his entire career in Kansas City.

In 2020, Watts started 16 games for the Chiefs, collecting 17 total tackles and one pass defended.

