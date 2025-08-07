Chiefs Activate DB Kristian Fulton From PUP List

The Kansas City Chiefs officially activated DB Kristian Fulton from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.
Fulton, 26, is a second-round pick by the Titans out of LSU in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $5,330,191 rookie contract that included a $1,436,502 signing bonus.
Fulton signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2024 season and made a base salary of $1.32 million. The Chiefs signed him to a two-year, $20 million deal this offseason.
In 2024, Fulton appeared in 15 games and recorded 51 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, and seven pass defenses.
