Chiefs Among Teams To Watch For RB Kenneth Walker

Albert Breer of SI.com mentions that the Chiefs “loom as an interesting suitor” for RB Kenneth Walker should the Seahawks opt to not franchise him.

Breer mentions that the Chiefs reached out to the Jets before the trade deadline regarding RB Breece Hall, so they’re clearly looking to upgrade at running back.

Breer could also see the Broncos and Texans among the interested teams in Walker should he be available next month.

Earlier in the day, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reported that the Texans are expected to have interest in Walker in free agency.

It was reported earlier Seattle is not expected to use a tag on the Super Bowl MVP, so he’s likely to hit the open market. PFF projects Walker will sign a three-year, $27 million contract with $20 million guaranteed.

Walker, 25, was selected with the No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year $8,441,580 contract that included a $3,319,331 signing bonus.

Walker is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Walker appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and rushed 221 times for 1,027 yards (4.6 YPC) and five touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 282 yards.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2026 NFL Free Agents.