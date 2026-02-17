Seahawks Unlikely To Franchise Tag RB Kenneth Walker III

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Seahawks are not expected to franchise tag RB Kenneth Walker III.

Schefter believes Seattle is unlikely to use the franchise tag at all this offseason due to the numerous free agents they want to retain along with WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and CB Devon Witherspoon becoming extension-eligible.

Seahawks GM John Schneider previously was clear about their desire to retain the Super Bowl MVP, but it’s looking like they will need to work out an entirely new deal to do so.

OverTheCap.com projects the franchise tag for RBs will cost $14,536,000 for 2026.

Walker, 25, was selected with the No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year $8,441,580 contract that included a $3,319,331 signing bonus.

Walker is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Walker appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and rushed 221 times for 1,027 yards (4.6 YPC) and five touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 282 yards.

We’ll have more on Walker and the Seahawks as news becomes available.