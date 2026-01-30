Seahawks Hope To Re-Sign RB Kenneth Walker III

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III had an up-and-down season with injuries playing a factor, but he has amassed 100 scrimmage yards in each of their last three games.

The 25-year-old is in the final year of his rookie contract, where he carried a cap number of $2,685,957 in 2025. Seahawks GM John Schneider was very clear about their desire to retain Walker after his strong performances that have helped them to the Super Bowl.

“Ken has been awesome,” Schneider said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “Explosive. I would say maybe a little bit more decisive the last month and a half. He’s a free agent. We’d love to have him back.”

Walker, 25, was selected with the No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year $8,441,580 contract that included a $3,319,331 signing bonus.

Walker is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Walker appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and rushed 221 times for 1,027 yards (4.6 YPC) and five touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 282 yards.