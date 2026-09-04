Chiefs & Colts Hosting TE Rivaldo Fairweather For Workout

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs and Colts are hosting TE Rivaldo Fairweather for workouts.

Wilson notes that Kansas City will bring in Fairweather on Friday, while Indianapolis will host him on Tuesday.

Fairweather, 23, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was among the final roster cuts but quickly re-signed to the practice squad.

The Cardinals signed him off Dallas’ practice squad in December. He was among Arizona’s final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.

In his collegiate career, Fairweather appeared in 51 games over five seasons for Florida International and Auburn and caught 123 passes for 1,604 yards and 13 touchdowns.