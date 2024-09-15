Chiefs Concerned RB Isiah Pacheco May Have Fibula Injury

Jeff Darlington reported after Sunday’s game that Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco left the stadium on crutches and with a boot on his ankle.

According to Mike Florio, the concern right now is for a potential fibula injury.

The Chiefs are pretty banged up at running back with Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the non-football injury list. With it seemingly likely that Pacheco will miss at least some time with the injury, they could be looking to add someone in the coming days.

The most notable free agent running back option with ties to the Chiefs is Jerick McKinnon.

Pacheco, 25, was a three-year starter at Rutgers and an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection as a senior. He was selected with the No. 251 pick in the seventh round by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pacheco is in the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,739,108 that included a signing bonus of $79,108.

Entering today’s game, Pacheco had appeared in one game for the Chiefs and rushed for 45 yards on 15 carries (3 YPC) to go along with two receptions for 33 yards receiving and a touchdown.