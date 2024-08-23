Chiefs Cut WR Jaaron Hayek From IR With Injury Settlement

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are releasing undrafted WR Jaaron Hayek from their injured reserve after reaching an agreement on an injury settlement on Friday.
Hayek, 22, went undrafted out of Villanova and caught on with the Chiefs in May after attending their rookie minicamp.
During five seasons at Villanova, Hayek caught 170 passes for 2,744 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!