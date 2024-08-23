Chiefs Cut WR Jaaron Hayek From IR With Injury Settlement

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are releasing undrafted WR Jaaron Hayek from their injured reserve after reaching an agreement on an injury settlement on Friday. 

Hayek, 22, went undrafted out of Villanova and caught on with the Chiefs in May after attending their rookie minicamp.

During five seasons at Villanova, Hayek caught 170 passes for 2,744 yards and 29 touchdowns.

