Chiefs Designate WR Skyy Moore To Return From IR

The Kansas City Chiefs officially designated WR Skyy Moore to return from injured reserve on Thursday.

The Chiefs will now have until right before the Super Bowl to active Moore.

Moore, 24, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and earned first-team All-MAC honors in 2021 and 2019. The Chiefs used the No. 54 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Moore is in the third year of his four-year $6,450,497 contract that included a $1,871,271 signing bonus.

In 2024, Moore has appeared in six games for the Chiefs and caught no passes on three targets.