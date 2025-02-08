Chiefs Elevate CB Steven Nelson & LB Swayze Bozeman For Super Bowl

The Chiefs announced on Saturday that they have elevated CB Steven Nelson and LB Swayze Bozeman ahead of the Super Bowl.

Nelson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs out of Oregon State back in 2015. He finished his four-year, $2.902 million rookie contract with the Chiefs before signing a three-year, $25 million contract with the Steelers in 2019.

Nelson was owed a base salary of $8,250,000 for the 2021 season when Pittsburgh released him. He later signed a one-year contract with the Eagles. The Texans signed Nelson to a two-year, $10 million deal the following offseason.

The Texans re-worked Nelson’s contract which brought the maximum value of his contract up to $6.5 million.

He opted to retire but eventually signed with the Chiefs practice squad, hoping to get a chance to play in the Super Bowl.

For his career, Nelson appeared in 130 games for the Chiefs, Steelers, Eagles and Texans, recording 456 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, four recoveries, 13 interceptions and 78 pass defenses over the course of nine seasons.