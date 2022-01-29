Chiefs Elevating WR Daurice Fountain From Practice Squad

The Chiefs have officially elevated WR Daurice Fountain from their practice squad to the active roster for the AFC Championship game against the Bengals.

Fountain, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with the team, but was waived at the start of the 2018 season.

The Colts later re-signed Fountain to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to their active roster towards the end of the 2018 season.

Indianapolis then re-signed Fountain to an exclusive rights free-agent deal in 2020. Fountain spent the season bouncing between the Colts practice squad and active roster.

The Chiefs signed Fountain to a one-year deal in May before releasing him and adding him to their active roster.

In 2021, Fountain played in six games for the Colts, recording two catches for 23 yards.