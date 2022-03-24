Chiefs Hosting Free Agent DE Arden Key For Visit Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting DE Arden Key for a visit on Friday, according to Field Yates.
Key has drawn interest from a number of teams including the Ravens, Jaguars and Lions.
Key, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders out of LSU back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,286,376 contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 when the Raiders waived him.
The 49ers signed Key to their active roster and he had a solid season for the team in 2021 before becoming a free agent.
In 2021, Key appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 17 tackles and six and a half sacks.
We have him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.
