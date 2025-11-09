Chiefs Made Strong Trade Bid For Seahawks OLB Boye Mafe

According to Adam Schefter, the Chiefs made a strong push for Seahawks OLB Boye Mafe just before the trade deadline last week.

Schefter says it was enough for some of his sources to think a deal was likely, and that one source even thought it was a done deal. In the end, though, Seattle held on to Mafe for the remainder of this year, the final year of his rookie contract.

Seattle has a few different players it’s considering extensions for in the near future, which could make Mafe hard to keep come March.

Mafe, 26, was a two-year starter at Minnesota. He was a third-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior. The Seahawks used the No. 40 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the final year of a four-year $8,562,249 rookie contract that included a $3,407,090 signing bonus. Mafe is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Mafe has appeared in eight games for the Seahawks and recorded 13 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no sacks and two pass deflections.