Chiefs Made Three Moves Including Placing Two On IR

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have put S Deon Bush and DE Janarius Robinson on injured reserve, ending their seasons.

We have signed Free Agent DE Nate Matlack. We have placed S Deon Bush and DE Janarius Robinson on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/WPLyzo73SR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 11, 2025

Bush tore his Achilles and Robinson fractured his foot this past week. The Chiefs also signed DE Nate Matlack to fill one of the open roster spots.

Bush, 32, was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round out of Miami in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $2.86 million and made a base salary of $720,000 in 2019.

Chicago brought Bush back on a one-year contract worth $4 million in 2020 and re-signed him once more going into the 2021 season.

From there, Bush joined the Chiefs on a one-year contract in 2022 and returned to the team on one-year pacts in each of the last three offseasons.

In 2024, Bush appeared in two games for the Chiefs and recorded three tackles and a fumble recovery.