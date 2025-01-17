Chiefs Make Three Roster Moves Including Activating Jaylen Watson

The Kansas City Chiefs officially elevated LB Swayze Bozeman and DB Deon Bush to their active roster on Friday and activated DB Jaylen Watson from injured reserve.

Watson has been out since late October after he suffered a broken fibula.

Watson, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Chiefs out of Washington State in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $3.745 million rookie contract.

In 2024, Watson appeared in six games for the Chiefs and recorded 32 total tackles and six pass deflections.