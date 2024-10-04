Chiefs Make Two Roster Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they signed TE Jody Fortson from the practice squad to the active roster and signed CB Darius Rush to the practice squad in a corresponding move.

We have signed Practice Squad player TE Jody Fortson to an active roster contract. We have signed CB Darius Rush to the Practice Squad. pic.twitter.com/jNY1jvoI23 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 4, 2024

Kansas City’s practice squad now includes:

OT Chukwuebuka Godrick (International) LB Swayze Bozeman DB Deon Bush DE Truman Jones DT Fabien Lovett T Lucas Niang WR Nikko Remigio WR Justyn Ross DB Keith Taylor WR Montrell Washington QB Bailey Zappe DB Nic Jones RB Emani Bailey DB Eric Scott TE Peyton Hendershot RB Keaontay Ingram TE Baylor Cupp (Injured) CB Darius Rush

Fortson, 28, went undrafted out of Valdosta State back in 2019 before signing on with the Chiefs and making the 53-man roster.

He then suffered a torn left Achilles’ during a game in October of 2021 against Washington but was brought back for the 2022 season. He returned again on an exclusive rights deal for 2023 but spent the year on IR.

Kansas City declined to tender Fortson as a restricted free agent this offseason and he signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins. Miami cut him loose in August and he returned to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

In 2022, Fortson appeared in 13 games with the Chiefs, recording nine catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns.