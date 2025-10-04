Chiefs Never Considered Trade For WR Tyreek Hill Before Injury

Dianna Russini reports that the Chiefs never had any trade interest in Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill before his injury.

Russini adds that the Chiefs believe they have a true No.1 wide receiver in Rashee Rice, who returns in Week 7 from his suspension due to his role in a car crash.

Drew Rosenhaus, agent for Hill, told Adam Schefter that Hill won’t need another surgery and that his client is targeting a return at the start of next season after suffering a serious knee injury in which he tore multiple ligaments.

Hill, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins, which included $72.2 million in guaranteed money.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over his next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees heading into the 2024 season.

In 2025, Hill appeared in four games for the Dolphins and caught 21 passes on 29 targets for 265 yards and one touchdown.