Chiefs Officially Cut 24 Players To Get Down To 53

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Kansas City Chiefs officially cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

Chiefs Helmet

The full list of roster cuts includes: 

  1. DB Zayne Anderson
  2. DB Dicaprio Bootle
  3. QB Shane Buechele
  4. DB Marlon Character
  5. DT Tyler Clark
  6. DB Rodney Clemons
  7. LB Omari Cobb
  8. DE Austin Edwards
  9. WR Maurice Ffrench
  10. RB Derrick Gore
  11. DE Demone Harris
  12. DB Devon Key
  13. DB BoPete Keyes
  14. T Wyatt Miller
  15. WR Cornell Powell
  16. WR Dalton Schoen
  17. WR Darrius Shepherd
  18. LB Emmanuel Smith
  19. RB Darwin Thompson
  20. T Prince Tega Wanogho
  21. DE Tim Ward
  22. C Darryl Williams
  23. WR Gehrig Dieter
  24. WR Marcus Kemp

Other Roster Moves:

  1. DE Malik Herring – Non-Football Injury list
  2. G Kyle Long – Physically Unable to Perform list

Shepherd, 25, wound up going undrafted out of North Dakota State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Packers and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

The Packers later waived Shepherd and he’s bounced on and off the practice squad and active roster since then. Green Bay waived him late in the 2020 season and he eventually signed on with the Chiefs. 

In 2020, Shepherd appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught five passes for 46 yards. He has also totaled 227 kick return yards.

