Chiefs Officially Cut 24 Players To Get Down To 53

The Kansas City Chiefs officially cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.
The full list of roster cuts includes:
- DB Zayne Anderson
- DB Dicaprio Bootle
- QB Shane Buechele
- DB Marlon Character
- DT Tyler Clark
- DB Rodney Clemons
- LB Omari Cobb
- DE Austin Edwards
- WR Maurice Ffrench
- RB Derrick Gore
- DE Demone Harris
- DB Devon Key
- DB BoPete Keyes
- T Wyatt Miller
- WR Cornell Powell
- WR Dalton Schoen
- WR Darrius Shepherd
- LB Emmanuel Smith
- RB Darwin Thompson
- T Prince Tega Wanogho
- DE Tim Ward
- C Darryl Williams
- WR Gehrig Dieter
- WR Marcus Kemp
Other Roster Moves:
- DE Malik Herring – Non-Football Injury list
- G Kyle Long – Physically Unable to Perform list
Shepherd, 25, wound up going undrafted out of North Dakota State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Packers and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.
The Packers later waived Shepherd and he’s bounced on and off the practice squad and active roster since then. Green Bay waived him late in the 2020 season and he eventually signed on with the Chiefs.
In 2020, Shepherd appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught five passes for 46 yards. He has also totaled 227 kick return yards.
