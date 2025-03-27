Chiefs Officially Re-Sign RFA Nazeeh Johnson

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially re-signed RFA DB Nazeeh Johnson, per the transaction wire.

The Chiefs placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on Johnson, which has now been officially signed. He will make $3.263 million on a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

Johnson, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Marshall. He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.

Kansas City re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2024.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 56 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and three pass defenses.