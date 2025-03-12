Chiefs Use ROFR Tender On RFAs LB Jack Cochrane & CB Nazeeh Johnson

According to Jason Fitzgerald, the Chiefs have placed the right of first refusal tender on restricted free agent LB Jack Cochrane and CB Nazeeh Johnson.

This move will allow the Chiefs to match an offer sheet Cochrane and Johnson receive from another team in free agency. However, they would receive no compensation for him should they decline to match an offer.

Johnson and Cochrane will make salaries of $3.263 million for the 2025 season.

Kansas City did not tender offers to TE Peyton Hendershot, DE Malik Herring and CB Keith Taylor, making them unrestricted free agents, per Matt Derrick.

Johnson, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Marshall. He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.

Kansas City re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2024.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 56 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and three pass defenses.