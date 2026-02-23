Chiefs & Patriots Among Teams Interested In Packers LT Rasheed Walker?

Per Jason La Canfora, the Chiefs and Patriots are among the teams interested in Packers LT Rasheed Walker ahead of free agency.

The Browns were another one of the teams connected to Walker due to their needs on the offensive line. Walker is expected to cash in on a significant contract this offseason, as multiple teams view him as the best offensive tackle on the free agent market.

One salary cap negotiator told Canfora that they expect Walker to command around $25 million per season on a new contract, mostly because of the lack of starting-caliber tackles projected to hit the open market.

The Packers could franchise Walker in the coming days and there has been talk about Green Bay possibly pursuing a tag-and-trade scenario this offseason. The franchise tag for offensive linemen is projected to be in the neighborhood of $27 to $28 million fully guaranteed for one year.

Walker, 25, earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors in 2020 and was selected by the Packers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

He just finished out a four-year rookie deal worth $3,740,873 that included a signing bonus of $80,873.

Walker is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this offseason.

In 2025, Walker appeared in 17 games for the Packers and made 16 starts at tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 53 tackle out of 84 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2026 NFL Free Agents.