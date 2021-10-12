Chiefs Place RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire On IR

The Chiefs announced on Tuesday they have placed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve.

We’ve placed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Injured Reserve



We have waived WR Daurice Fountain



We’ve activated the following Practice Squad players:

RB Derrick Gore⁰T Prince Tega Wanogho pic.twitter.com/UejOoQbTbJ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 12, 2021

This means the Chiefs expect Edwards-Helaire to miss at least three games with his knee injury from Sunday night.

In addition, Kansas City activated practice squad RB Derrick Gore and OT Prince Tega Wanogho.

Edwards-Helaire, 22, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2020. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $10,821,572 rookie contract that included a $5,430,234 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Chiefs to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Edwards-Helaire has appeared in five games and rushed for 304 yards on 65 carries (4.7 YPC) to go along with eight receptions on 10 targets for 61 yards receiving and two touchdowns.