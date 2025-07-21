Chiefs Place Three Players On PUP List

Per the wire, the Chiefs have placed three players on the physically unable to perform list, including CB Kristian Fulton, RT Jawaan Taylor, and TE Tre Watson.
Fulton, 26, is a second-round pick by the Titans out of LSU in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $5,330,191 rookie contract that included a $1,436,502 signing bonus.
Fulton signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2024 season and made a base salary of $1.32 million. He then signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Chiefs this offseason that includes $15 million fully guaranteed.
In 2024, Fulton appeared in 15 games and recorded 51 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, and seven pass defenses.
