Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Will Likely Start Week 16

According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, Chiefs HC Andy Reid said QB Patrick Mahomes “will most likely” start in Week 16 against the Texans.

Mahomes has practiced in full every day this week and Reid wants to see how he responds to the final practices before committing to him this week. He suffered an ankle injury near the end of their Week 15 win in Cleveland.

Mahomes, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season.

Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $503 million a few months later.

In 2024, Mahomes has appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 3,348 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s added 52 carries for 262 yards and one touchdown.