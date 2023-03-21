Chiefs Re-Sign DT Derrick Nnadi

The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed DT Derrick Nnadi, per his agent.

It’s the second straight year Nnadi has re-upped with the Chiefs.

Nnadi, 26, was selected out of Florida State with the No. 75 overall pick by the Chiefs in the third round back in 2018. He finished out a four-year, $3,419,400 rookie contract with the Chiefs that included a $959,400 signing bonus.

Nnadi was testing free agency for the first time in his career before agreeing to re-sign with the Chiefs on a one-year deal in 2022.

In 2022, Nnadi appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs, recording 25 total tackles, one tackle for loss and no sacks.