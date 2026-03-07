Chiefs Re-Sign LS James Winchester To One-Year, $1.75M Contract

Ian Rapoport reports that the Chiefs are bringing back LS James Winchester on a one-year deal worth $1.75 million, which is fully guaranteed.

Winchester had previously signed a one-year deal with Kansas City just under a year ago.

Winchester, 36, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He lasted just a few weeks with Philadelphia before he was waived during the preseason.

It wasn’t until 2015 that Winchester signed a two-year, $960,000 contract with the Chiefs. He was set to be an exclusive rights free agent when the Chiefs signed him to a five-year, $4.45 million contract in 2017.

He became the highest-paid long snapper in the league back in 2021 when he signed a two-year extension with the team. He signed a one-year extension with Kansas City last offseason

In 2025, Winchester appeared in 17 games for the Chiefs and made three tackles on special teams.