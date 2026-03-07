Chiefs Re-Sign LS James Winchester To One-Year, $1.75M Contract

Ian Rapoport reports that the Chiefs are bringing back LS James Winchester on a one-year deal worth $1.75 million, which is fully guaranteed.
Winchester had previously signed a one-year deal with Kansas City just under a year ago.
Winchester, 36, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He lasted just a few weeks with Philadelphia before he was waived during the preseason.
It wasn’t until 2015 that Winchester signed a two-year, $960,000 contract with the Chiefs. He was set to be an exclusive rights free agent when the Chiefs signed him to a five-year, $4.45 million contract in 2017.
He became the highest-paid long snapper in the league back in 2021 when he signed a two-year extension with the team. He signed a one-year extension with Kansas City last offseason
In 2025, Winchester appeared in 17 games for the Chiefs and made three tackles on special teams.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!