Chiefs Re-Signing LB Nick Bolton To Three-Year $45M Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Chiefs are re-signing LB Nick Bolton to a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $30 million fully guaranteed.

Bolton, 24, was a second-round pick by the Chiefs out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $5.8 million rookie contract that included a $1.6 million signing bonus. He made a base salary of $2.991 million in 2024 and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Bolton appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 106 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries, one interception, and six pass deflections.

We will have more on Bolton as it becomes available.