Chiefs Re-Signing LS James Winchester To One-Year Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing LS James Winchester to a one-year, $1.65 million fully-guaranteed deal, according to Ian Rapoport.

Winchester, 35, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He lasted just a few weeks with Philadelphia before he was waived during the preseason.

It wasn’t until 2015 that Winchester signed a two-year, $960,000 contract with the Chiefs. He was set to be an exclusive rights free agent when the Chiefs signed him to a five-year, $4.45 million contract in 2017.

He became the highest-paid long snapper in the league back in 2021 when he signed a two-year extension with the team. He signed a one-year extension with Kansas City last offseason

Winchester has appeared in every Chiefs game since 2015, 164 total. He has 14 career special teams tackles as well as two forced fumbles and two recoveries.