Chiefs Releasing S Mike Edwards

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Chiefs are releasing S Mike Edwards.

Edwards, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Buccaneers.

Edwards was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2023 when he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs. He then signed a one-year, $2.8 million deal with Buffalo last offseason, but was cut midseason.

The Titans signed Edwards immediately after but later cut him. He was then claimed by the Buccaneers and finished out the season in Tampa Bay. Edwards re-signed with the Chiefs this offseason on a one-year deal.

In 2024, Edwards appeared in three games for the Bills and five games for the Buccaneers. He recorded 12 total tackles and a pass deflection.